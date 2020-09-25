South Fulton Police and DFCS search for infant taken by her mother, warrants active

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The South Fulton Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 3-week-old infant.
The infant, three-week-old Israel White, was reported to have been secretly and hurriedly taken from the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) by her mother, Angela Y. White.
The child is believed to be in danger, as White has active warrants from South Fulton PD.
DFCS has issued a pickup order for the child, as the South Fulton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public to contact Inv. E. Bullock at 470-440-9681 if the child or mother are seen.
