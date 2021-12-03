SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Following a three-month investigation, the City of South Fulton Narcotics and Gang unit has issued 30 felony warrants, arrested 5 and recovered drugs, cash and weapons from a South Fulton home on Morris Road on Thursday.
The bust yielded:
• 4 pounds of marijuana,
• 14 grams of powder cocaine,
• 4 ounces of Promethazine,
• 86 Oxycodone pills,
• 72 amphetamine pills,
• 8 Xanax pills,
• 3 guns, and
• 2 vehicles
The GBI conducted interviews with the suspects arrested along with South Fulton narcotics and gang investigators. The Department of Homeland Security will be presenting the case against one suspect to the Assistant United States Attorney today for prosecution.
