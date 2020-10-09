ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of South Fulton's Police Chief, along with his wife, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Chief Keith Meadows took to Facebook to say, "FB family, Tanya and I tested positive for Covid 19 today. Please stay vigilant and continue to protect yourselves, this virus is horrible; however, we trust that God will deliver a healing hand."
Chief Meadows is the City of South Fulton's first Chief of Police, appointed July 27, 2018, with over 33 years of Law Enforcement experience.
