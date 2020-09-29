SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- South Fulton Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a homicide case.
On August 16, officers were dispatched to Orchard Springs Apartments on Oakley Industrial Boulevard where they found 17-year-old Ke’Sean Palmer suffering from a gunshot wound near one of the buildings.
Palmer was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide detectives told CBS46 News that they are continuing to follow up on leads in this case.
The person of interest was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black fanny pack.
Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should notify Det. N. Moss at 470-240-1279 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta Tip Line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
