SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators with the South Fulton Police Department are learning how to use 3D laser scanning technology to assist them at crime and crash scenes.
They are going through training this week to learn how to use the FARO 3D laser scanner. They are the latest metro Atlanta agency to use the technology. The city purchased the scanner for nearly $64,000.
"The things that we used to take by hand now can be done down to the micron," said Helen Weathers, the department's crime scene supervisor.
She said the crime scene unit responded to more than 400 crime scenes last year.
Weathers said the detailed measuring and imaging the scanner provides allows investigators to document everything at the scene just as it was the day it happened. It allows them to study the crime scene long after it is cleaned up and is helpful evidence to show a jury.
"We can go back and look at it through the 3D image versus just photos, it may paint a different picture than the day that we were there," said Weathers.
Police Chief Keith Meadows said he wanted to get his department in the new city the tools needed to be as successful as possible.
"Historically we might have four detectives working a crime scene, now you can have one person doing scans with this technology and actually highlighting forensic evidence," he said. "If we’re able to clear cases more efficiently then we’re able to get violent criminals off the street faster which we believe will hep to save lives in the long run.”
The new laser scanner will be out at scenes with investigators as soon as their training is complete this week.
