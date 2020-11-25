The City of South Fulton is looking to help the community by providing financial relief during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic.
With an expected $4.14 million in CARES Act funding, the city plans to help with rent and mortgage payments, help small businesses, create virtual learning spaces for students, recreation opportunities and childcare options for city employees.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our city’s economy,” said Mayor William “Bill” Edwards. “When they do well, we all do well. Many of them have suffered tremendous challenges because of the pandemic. We are here to help them make it through.”
$500,000 in CARES Act funds will go towards the city's Small Business Stabilization Program, which will provide 25 grants of $19,000 to local small businesses. The remaining amount will go to an external partner to manage the process.
Businesses can apply for grants starting Nov. 25. For more information, or to apply, visit: www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
