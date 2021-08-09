SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — The city of South Fulton re-activated their speed cameras inside school zones Monday following a 92 percent drop in citations with the program during the previous school year.
"We're about to get started again, and please...go the speed limit. We'll allow 11 mph over the posted speed limit, which is plenty," says South Fulton police Lt. Roxanne Shoemaker.
The cameras shoot a laser to the tag on the back of your vehicle to get your speed. If you're caught speeding in a school zone, the fine is $100 and goes to the registered owner of the vehicle.
It’s important to pay within 90 days.
"If it's not paid, your tag is turned over to the Department of Revenue and they place a hold on your registration, and you can't really sale your car or renew your tag unless you pay the fine," says Lt. Shoemaker.
The speed cameras are set up in 10 school zones across the city of South Fulton, including Sandtown Middle School, where 11-year-old Ren’gia Majors was killed in 2018 due to someone speeding in the school zone.
People cited for speeding in South Fulton went from nearly 38,000 last September to just under 2,800 last May -- a drop of 92 percent!
Overall traffic through the school zones declined by 22 percent as well.
While the pandemic certainly played a role in the sharp decline in citations, officials say the numbers prove the program works.
"We have had no major accidents since we've implemented this program," says Lt. Shoemaker.
“Bottom line, our children are safer because of this program,” added South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards in a press release. “The numbers show slower speeds lessen the severity of injuries in pedestrian-related accidents. That’s reason enough to slow down and take your time when driving near schools.”
Officials have set up plenty of reminders.
"There's plenty of warning coming up through here," says Lt. Shoemaker. "We have flashing signs, we have photo enforcement signs, and then we have school zone signs, so there's no excuse for nobody not to slow down as they approach a school zone."
The cameras monitor speeds and issue citations during the regular school day on weekdays. For an hour before and after students arrive and leave school, a speed limit of 25 mph is in effect in all school zones. Flashing lights alert drivers to those times. During the rest of the day, drivers are required to follow posted speed limits, which vary among the school zones.
