SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — The City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department is requesting $1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to replace outdated equipment.
City officials approved the department’s request Tuesday. Officials call the need “critical” and say some of the equipment is more than 20 years old. Several fire trucks are past their life expectancy of 15 years and face mechanical problems.
“Much our equipment was inherited from Fulton County when we became a city in 2017,” said Fire Chief Chad Jones. “Some of it is decades old and has suffered the wear and tear of constant use. This grant will allow us to buy new apparatus and improve the level of service we provide residents.”
The plea for more funds comes as a fire engulfed a South Fulton home Thursday afternoon. The fire appeared to start on a car parked outside the home, before quickly spreading to the attic.
Several crews fought the blaze for hours. No injuries were reported, but the entire home was destroyed.
Cassius Coleman said he watched the fire as it spread through his neighbor’s home.
“He told me he put a couple hundred thousand dollars in upgrades,” said Coleman “He’s a do-it-yourselfer military guy. I hurt for him.”
Coleman is hopeful about funding that could boost equipment fire crews used today.
“That would be great,” said Coleman. “Being a new city and having new leadership, I’m sure that would be welcome.”
The department said a variety of items need to be replaced, including extrication, hazardous material and monitoring equipment; fire hoses, emergency medical equipment; thermal image cameras, ballistic vests and helmets as well as fire investigation equipment.
The department also hopes to purchase several new vehicles, including three 2021 Ford Explorers and four F-150s. The newer vehicles would help the department spend less money on repairs over time.
“We need reliable vehicles to support our emergency responders. Some of our employees are driving their own vehicles because the lack of support vehicles or the reliability of some of our vehicles,” said Jones.
The list of items needed was based on an internal equipment analysis.
“It would allow us to have equipment we can depend on, and our community can depend on for us to do our job day in and day out,” said Assistant Chief Jake Jenkins.
