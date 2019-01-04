South Fulton, GA (CBS46) Residents in South Fulton are upset at they way their city looks and they're blaming illegal dumping for the problem.
CBS46 spoke with several people and they say it's been months since trash on the streets has been picked up.
Resident Jill Lindsey called CBS46 News after emailing city officials countless times. She says there are several dumping zones and it's an eyesore.
"(The city) should know how to schedule a crew, and get someone over here to pick up trash. What is the problem?" asked Lindsey.
Antonio Valenzuela, director of public works in South Fulton, says it takes a lot of manpower, equipment and other tools to deal with the litter problem, on top of everything else the department handles.
"You can do litter pick up, and the next day you find the litter again. So, how do we handle it?" asked Valenzuela.
He does admit the department has some kinks to work out but they're trying to be proactive. He also adds that good changes are coming soon.
We'll keep you posted.
