The City of South Fulton's mayor and police department is cracking down on illegal activity taking place at businesses along Old National Highway. The first of the crackdown includes shutting down The Bodega Fish, Chicken and Shrimp restaurant.
City officials say the owner has received an order to cease business operations until he can attend a court hearing to address the alleged law and code violations at the restaurant.
“We have tried to work with the business owner on numerous occasions,” said Mayor William “Bill” Edwards. “The business has become a nuisance and we now have to step up our actions. Police have been called to the restaurant to investigate numerous assaults, illegal selling of alcohol, illegal drug activity and human trafficking.
On Nov. 14 police were also called to the restaurant to investigate a homicide.
"This should be a message to other businesses along Old National Highway. We are not going to tolerate this type of behavior anymore," said Mayor Edwards.
The mayor and other city officials plan to hold press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the closing of The Bodega Fish, Chicken and Shrimp, as well as discuss efforts to crack down on crime in the area.
