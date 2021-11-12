SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — At Glamour Girls Beauty Bar salon in South Fulton, there is a special buzz like no other.
A mother in need of help dropped her three-day-old baby named Blessing off there and the staff responded in a big way.
Faith Thom owns the salon and said a friend of hers reached out for help when she was not able to care for the baby.
“She got out of the hospital and she didn’t have anything. The baby didn’t have anything and she brought the baby to the salon and we made a post trying to get stuff for the baby and it just blew up.
One of her employees posted a video to social media asking for help. And within minutes, the South Fulton community began dropping off baby supplies at the salon.
“And it’s great and this is a great thing. I’ve never felt like this about a situation, and I feel like I did something real good for the community,” Salon employee Brandon Weaver said.
The staff intends to care for the baby until her mother is able to get the help that she needs and get back on her feet.
“We’re going to try to get help for her Mom as well, so she’s not left out in the cold. We all want to see this family together. So, we’re going to take it one day at a time and make sure the baby is straight first, but we’re also going to make sure the mother is okay as well,” Weaver said.
