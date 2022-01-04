SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — The City of South Fulton approved a plan Tuesday that reaffirms the city’s mask ordinance and offers incentives for new vaccinations, according to a press release.
The decision came at a special emergency meeting, during which Fulton County Public Health District Director Dr. Lynn Paxton implored people to get vaccinated and wear masks to slow the virus’ spread. She also urged those who are vaccinated to get booster shots because they greatly decrease the rate of infection.
In the past week, Fulton County has seen the seven-day average of COVID cases skyrocket from 407 a day to 1,678. That represents a 75% spike for the week and a 680% increase over levels two weeks ago, according to Doug Shuster, planning section chief for Fulton County’s emergency management services.
Projections show that daily average surpassing 3,000 by February. Between Dec. 28 and 29, the number of new cases climbed by nearly 2,500 in Fulton County and about 13,750 statewide.
As a precaution, city officials have closed non-essential public buildings. Employees have been asked to telework until Jan. 10, with conditions continually assessed.
