SOUTH FULTON, GA (CBS46) The City of South Fulton is launching a monthly web series to educate residents on services and initiatives available to them in the city.
The 30-minute web series will feature city officials and government departments. The first video will air on March 2.
"We are excited to launch this interactive community engagement platform, which we are confident will give residents more insight and access into the inner-workings of municipal government," said City Manager Odie Donald II.
The first episode will teach residents about Citizen Response and 311 Mobile and Web Applications, which are tools to receive updates from the City and officials.
"South Fulton 101 highlights the city's continued efforts to engage our community and ensure our residents are fully in the know," said Donald.
