South Fulton woman shot multiple times, man arrested

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 29-year-old woman is dead after being shot multiple times in front of a home in the 6000 block of Birdseye Trail in South Fulton.
South Fulton Police Department says they have arrested 30-year-old Quontavius D. Pickens of South Fulton for the shooting. He is facing charges of Murder, Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Theft by Taking, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Tampering with Evidence and Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree.
SFPD says Pickens turned himself in.
The woman was identified as Rechuna Kemp of Atlanta.
Anyone with information is asked to SFPD Detectives at 470-809-7300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
