SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- South Fulton's mayor-elect Khalid Kamau says he is concerned that his powers could be chiseled away before he officially takes office under new proposals that went before the city council in a meeting Tuesday night.
The council will be considering an amendment to the city’s charter, specifically the section on how to remove a public official from office. The council currently conducts a five-person vote to approve an ouster after an investigative hearing. The proposed change would remove the council from the process by sending a possible removal to the Superior Courts to decide after an investigative hearing.
“The charter changes will make it easier to block appointments that I might make,” Kamau claimed. “Why is this the first bill being introduced by council after my election? The current charter has been on the books for two years now. Councilwoman Rowell, Willis, and Gumbs have been silent; it wasn’t until the night of my election that they decided to introduce this legislation,” Kamau stated.
City of South Fulton councilwoman Dr. Catherine Rowell, one of the sponsors of the bill, says the change has nothing to do with limiting Kamau's power.
“I don’t even know how it can be perceived to be that,” Rowell told CBS46.
“The intent of the legislation is to take three sections of our charter back to how they were originally under house bill 514. This charter amendment adds no additional language and it in now way seeks to impede upon the mayor’s ability to vote, nominate or veto,” Rowell continued.
Kamau however says the council is making dozens of big decisions tonight instead of waiting for him to take office.
“This is the last council meeting of the outgoing mayor,” Kamau said. “There are 55 items on tonight’s agenda including 18 contracts totaling over $3.2 million so that’s my biggest concern. Why so many decisions are being made at the sunset of an outgoing administration?
Kamau says the amendment does not speak to the changes the voters said they wanted to see when he was elected.
Rowell says the changes to the charter remove power from the council and makes the city more congruent with other local city charters. It also outlines 14 infractions that could lead to a public official being removed from office, but without the council’s vote.
“It just means that we as a body will not serve as judge and jury. I think anybody would want an independent, not people that they serve with on council to look at the facts,” Rowell said.
The matter was presented as a first read and would not move forward until next year if it passes.
