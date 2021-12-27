SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — South Fulton's mayor-elect khalid kamau has revealed that he has COVID-19 and believes he contracted it at one of the several holiday parties and toy giveaways he has attended since winning the runoff election on Nov. 30.
khalid released a video targeted at the vaccine-hesitant on Monday.
"I have concerns about the origins of this virus and how quickly vaccines were developed," says the Movement for Black Lives organizer-turned mayor. "But vaccinated people are living and not dying."
khalid says he is quarantining through the New Year and has canceled all scheduled New Year's Eve appearances. He encourages those who are still planning to gather for New Year's Eve to get vaccinated, hold outdoor events and wear M-95 masks. "Omicron, like fear itself, is highly infectious but only minimally destructive — if you are properly prepared," he tweeted today.
khalid says he is trying to strike a balance between the vaccine-hesitant and vaccinated people eager to get "back to normal," medical professionals and first responders understaffed due to Covid call-outs and local, and small businesses anxious about another, possible Covid shutdown.
khalid's website still has a countdown to the Jan. 8 inauguration, but it also has a disclaimer that says the times and locations of events listed on the website may be changed. He has also canceled a black-tie gala to celebrate the city's businesses scheduled for Jan. 8.
South Fulton's city council is also considering moving the swearing-in ceremony to Wolf Creek Amphitheater, according to the press release. The mayor-elect and city council will meet Jan. 4 to make a final decision about the inauguration as well as a timeline and protocols for re-opening city hall and resuming in-person meetings.
