SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — South Fulton's mayor elect, khalid kamau, is reportedly moving into the city’s most dangerous and dilapidated community — Old National’s Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway.
According to a press release, khalid began moving into the community on Monday morning. The move is the fulfillment of a promise made by khalid during the 2021 election. During last year's mayoral campaign, khalid proposed to demolish and redevelop the deeply blighted complex. However, after pleas from several of Camelot's legacy homeowners, he committed to live in the community for 6 months-year before making any decision on the property.
Many of the units are low-income rentals and others have become unlivable after several building fires and decades of neglect. Camelot is often referred to as "The Trenches" and has been the site of several police raids and shootings, including a deadly shooting last summer that resulted in 3 deaths.
khalid kamau will be sworn in as the new mayor of South Fulton during a ceremony at 3 p.m. Jan. 4. After he has been sworn in, he plans to annouce several, major policy proposals for his first 100 days in office during a speech on the steps of city hall.
The new mayor formerly worked as a Black Lives Matter organizer, dropping out of law school in 2015 to help form the organization's Atlanta chapter.
khalid identifies as a Democratic Socialist and said during his campaign that he is on a mission to make America's blackest city Black On Purpose -- which means a city that is not just unapologetic about its demographics, but moving on purpose to be a laboratory for economic, housing and restorative justice policies aimed at improving the lives of African Americans.
