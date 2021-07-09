LAGRANGE, GA (CBS46)—A LaGrange mom is behind bars in connection to transporting illegal drugs.
Police said the investigation started on July 8 during a traffic stop.
According to a LaGrange police spokesperson, officers conducted a traffic stop on Morgan Street near Lafayette Parkway. During the stop, officers allegedly found cocaine and marijuana inside of the vehicle.
A LaGrange police officer said in a statement, “other items that were located were indicative of attempted narcotics distribution as well as a large amount of cash.”
Officers arrested Keyanna Hanns, 42, and got a warrant to search her home.
When officers arrived at Hanns’ home, they found additional family members, including small children.
A police spokesperson said officers recovered additional drugs and a pistol inside her home.
“Due to the recovered narcotics and pistol, and unsuitable living conditions inside the residence, investigators contacted the Criminal Investigations Section, Special Victims Unit. When detectives arrived, they began a separate investigation and contacted the Department of Family and Children Services for assistance,” police said.
Hanns faces a slew of charges including trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with the to distribute, and possession of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a Drug Free Zone.
A police spokesperson said additional charges regarding the children’s living conditions are pending.
At the time of Hann’s arrest, she was on “active felony probation” for a prior narcotics arrest, police said.
