DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The death of Dougherty County Judge Nancy Stephenson's death is confirmed by a medical examiner to be a result of coronavirus. As of Thursday night, Dougherty is the second-highest Georgia county impacted by the lethal virus with a staggering 521 cases and 30 deaths.
The County Administrator released the following statement regarding Stehenson's death.
“Judge Stephenson was a kind hearted and caring person with the brightest smile who did not meet a stranger and I held her in the very highest regard,” said Michael McCoy, Dougherty County Administrator. “Even when she found out she had tested positive for the virus, she was still trying to hold it together and continue to move forward. I had the pleasure of working with her for decades and will miss her dearly. She was well-respected in our organization, the judicial system, and throughout the entire Southwest Georgia community and it was a privilege to have known her.”
