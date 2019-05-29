BACON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren has been hit with multiple charges after an alleged incident of elder abuse.
Cothren allegedly assaulted 75-year-old John Daniel Melton on May 22 in front of the sheriff's office. It is not known what lead to alleged altercation.
A week after the incident, Cothren turned himself in to Bacon County Jail where he was charged with : elder abuse, violation of oath of office and battery.
Per protocol, the GBI has been called in to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.