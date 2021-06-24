South Gwinnett graduate named best soccer player in Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) — A 2021 graduate of South Gwinnett High School has been named the best soccer player in Georgia.
Kadeem Agard earned the 2020-2021 Gatorade Georgia Boys Soccer Play of the Year award. He is the first soccer player of the year to be selected from South Gwinnett High School.
The award recognizes players not only for their athletic excellence but also their academic achievements and character on and off the field.
Agard, who played forward this past season scored 43 goals and passed for 12 assists, leading his team to the Class AAAAAAA state semi-finals. He was also named Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
“Kadeem had an incredible year,” said Christian Vasquez, head coach of South Gwinnett High School team. “He had stats that you won’t see every day. Kadeem is hardworking and well-deserving of this award.”
In his spare time, Agard volunteers as a youth soccer coach. Having maintained a 3.61 GPA, he will play soccer on scholarship at Mercer University in the fall.
