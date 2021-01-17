South Rockdale was placed under a 48-hour boil water advisory Sunday evening.
The advisory impacts all areas south of Highway 212.
Water is off and crews are on site determining a solution and will remain onsite until a repair is made.
The affected area is Highway 138 at South River Bridge and North of East Fair View Road in the Lorraine Park Trail Head area.
