UPDATE: As of 6:08 p.m., authorities have reopened the South terminal following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in the area. ______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a 'suspicious vehicle' near the South terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday evening.
Authorities say traffic is being diverted to the South lower roadway and that there is minimal impact to operations.
CBS46 has team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.
Very limited details are available at this time.
HAPPENING NOW: Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport on the South terminal. Officers carrying rifles have roped off the doors and passengers can't get in or out on the Delta Air Lines side. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Vq3lhCtDtQ— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) August 25, 2021
