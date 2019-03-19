Jefferson, GA (CBS46) Devon Gales, the former Southern University football player paralyzed in a game against the University of Georgia in 2015, has been named as an assistant football coach at Jefferson High School.
Gales, a wide receiver for the Jaguars, sustained a serious spinal-cord injury after a collision while playing against the University of Georgia on September 26, 2015.
The injury left Gales paralyzed from the waist down. He underwent rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
On Monday, Gales was named as an assistant football coach for Jefferson High School.
Radio station WDUN reports the idea to assign Gales to the position came after a speaking engagement earlier this month.
We are so proud to announce the addition of Devon Gales to our Dragon coaching staff!! The former Southern University star will be a tremendous asset to our program! #Inspiration #Determination #UGA Story at https://t.co/QixiiCuLTw pic.twitter.com/kpzBPsUwSt— Jefferson Football (@JeffersonFootba) March 19, 2019
