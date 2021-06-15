ATLANTA (CBS46) – The city’s second-largest carrier, Southwest Airlines, reported “system issues” affecting operations on Tuesday, causing major flight delays and cancelations.
It’s the second major disruption to the company’s operations in less than 24 hours. On Monday, the airliner experienced problems on with transmitting weather information, which caused a disruption in flights.
We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon.— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021
Some passengers complained about being stuck on aircrafts and unable to deplane.
We have been on this flight for nearly 2 hours...it is 104° outside and extremely hot on the air craft. Let us off until issues are resolved @SouthwestAir !!!!!!— Brax (@braxtondowns15) June 15, 2021
Haven’t seen one flight attendant check and make sure people on the plane are okay. People are having asthma attacks it’s so hot. At least let us have some water. https://t.co/McQKrjeQHX— Skyler Downs (@skylerdowns11) June 15, 2021
Also, on Monday, Delta Airlines experienced a “technical glitch” that made it difficult for passengers to purchase flights on the company’s website.
Delta issued this statement:
"Delta teams are working to quickly address a technical issue that is making it difficult for customers to purchase flights on delta.com, the Fly Delta app, and through our Reservations Call Center. The ability to check-in for flights is not affected. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this is causing," said a spokesperson with Delta Airlines.
Southwest issued this statement:
"Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon. Our Teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and Customer impact. We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs."
