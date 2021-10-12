ATLANTA (CBS46) — It appears that things are getting back to normal for Southwest Airlines at Atlanta's biggest airport.
Earlier today, two flights were on the board as canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. A more recent check shows only one flight canceled.
Southwest Airlines canceled around 2,000 flights over the weekend, saying the cancelations were because of delays in Florida and staffing shortage.
PREVIOUS: Southwest canceled more than 2,000 weekend flights and the disruption continues
Capt. Casey Murray, president of Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, told CBS News that it was the fault of how Southwest manages its network and how their IT supports that network. He said that once a "little hiccup" occurs, the pilots aren't getting where they need to be.
The airlines issued the following statement on Tuesday:
As we complete efforts to stabilize our network, Southwest expects a more normal operation on Tuesday with approximately 90 system-wide cancellations out of the airline’s almost 3,300 flights scheduled for the day. The Southwest Team appreciates the patience of Customers, and we extend our gratitude to our Employees who have worked tirelessly to stabilize our operation. We’ve built a reputation around safe, reliable, friendly air travel, delivered with legendary Southwest Hospitality, and we’re sorry to anyone whose experience did not reflect that over the past several days. If Customers require assistance from Southwest, they can utilize one of the airline’s self-service options for convenience or Contact Us via one of the methods listed on Southwest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.