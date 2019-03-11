ATLANTA (CBS46) – In the wake of the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash Sunday morning, the focus has turned to the safety of the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane. Sunday’s crash was the second for the plane since October 2018.
Because of the crash, multiple international airlines have grounded the plane including: multiple Chinese-regulated airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Cayman Airlines, and Garuda Indonesia and Lion Air. But, United States airlines and the FAA have not grounded the fleet of planes.
For passengers in the United States, a total of 72 737 Max aircraft are currently in service. Of those, Southwest Airlines has the most of any domestic airline. Southwest has 34 Max 8 aircraft currently, while American Airlines had 24 Max 8 planes, according to CBS News. United told CBS Sunday it has 14 Boeing Max 9 aircraft, which is a larger version of the same plane.
Delta Airlines, based in Atlanta, doesn't use the Boeing 737 Max 8.
For passengers flying through Atlanta, Southwest does use the Max 8 on flights into Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport, according to a statement from the airline.
“Our heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the passengers and Employees on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302,” Southwest said in a statement to CBS46. “As Southwest operates a fleet of 34 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, we have been in contact with Boeing and will continue to stay close to the investigation as it progresses. We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of our entire fleet of more than 750 Boeing 737 aircraft, and we don’t have any changes planned to 737 MAX operations.”
Authorities continue to investigate the crash in Ethiopia and said Monday that both black boxes have been located. According to CBS News, there were no weather problems and visibility was clear when the plane took off. However, slightly after take-off, the plane’s vertical speed was unstable, and the plane crashed six minutes after takeoff.
One-hundred forty-nine passengers and eight crew members were killed in the crash on Sunday.
