FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Robert Aaron Long, the man accused of shooting and killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas in March, will enter a plea in Fulton County for the first time next month.
Since the string of shootings took place on March 16, Long has been in custody in Cherokee County, facing four counts of murder tied to the shooting death of four victims in Woodstock.
Long is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County Superior Court on July 27 for an arraignment. However, a new motion from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested Long be immediately delivered to Fulton County "upon the immediate completion of said hearing."
While it is not clear what will happen at the Cherokee County hearing, it is possible that a plea deal will be agreed to, thus paving the way for the larger case against Long to proceed.
In Fulton County, Long faces four counts of murder, four counts of felon murder, five counts of aggravated assault, one count of domestic terrorism and five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
In a statement, Willis tells CBS46, "After Mr. Long concludes his hearing in Cherokee County, I want to ensure that the process in Fulton County proceeds as quickly as possible. The victims of the crimes Mr. Long is accused of committing in Fulton County deserve no less."
No matter what happens in Cherokee County, the Fulton County DA's office tells CBS46 they plan on prosecuting Long to the fullest extent of the law, including the possibility of the death penalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.