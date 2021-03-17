Spa shootings rampage: Suspect confesses, tells police motivation was "addiction to sex"

Robert Aaron Long, the man accused of carrying out a string of deadly metro Atlanta spa shootings, told investigators the crimes were not racially motivated and blamed the spas for stoking his sex addiction.
“He apparently has an issue with what he considers a sex addiction and sees these locations as …a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Captain Jay Baker said in a Wednesday press conference.
Six of the eight victims were of Asian descent, sparking many to believe it was a hate crime. Investigators said Long, who confessed to the killings, gave no indication that the shootings were racially motivated, but said it's still too early to know for sure.
The 21-year-old Woodstock resident was arrested Tuesday just under four hours after firing his first round at Young's Asian Massage near Acworth, where four women were killed and a man was wounded.
Investigators said Long continued his rampage in Buckhead, where three women were shot dead at The Gold Spa on Piedmont Road, before he walked across the street to the Aroma Therapy Spa and killed a woman inside that business.
Long was arrested in Crisp County after investigators tracked his phone.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office told CBS46, the area had only dealt with one homicide last year, yet now they're dealing with four, all in one day.
"They did a pit maneuver on him, took him into custody as far as I know without incident," Captain Baker confirmed.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said investigators believe the man was on his way to Florida to commit similar acts when he was taken into custody.
Police weren't specific about how, but said Long's parents aided in his capture. A 9mm firearm was found inside of Long's vehicle that police believe was used in all of the crimes.
The sheriff's office said Crisp County worked with Georgia State Patrol to capture Long around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is being held at the Cherokee County Jail, charged with eight counts of murder and one count of assault.
Detectives described how Long walked 'in and out' of massage spas Tuesday and within minutes, changed eight lives and two communities forever.
"It had me think you never know whether you're at the wrong place at the wrong time." Adriana Nahjia continued, "It was all of a sudden, so many things racing through my mind." Nahjia's uncle is the sole survivor of the Cherokee County massage spa shooting.
"He was at the store next door, buying a few items before heading home. He had just gotten off work," Nahjia said.
The following shooting victims have been identified:
- Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth (deceased)
- Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta (deceased)
- Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw (deceased)
- Daoyou Feng, 44, (deceased/unknown address)
- Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth – (Injured)
Rita Barron, the owner of a clothing boutique next door to a Young's Asian Massage told CBS46's Rebekka Schramm a bullet came through the wall of her shop. She said she was working inside when she heard the commotion next door.
"The girls next door were screaming... they came out of the store and I saw them run this way," she said. "I feel sad for everybody because I know all of them. I saw them before."
Long was a 2017 graduate of Sequoyah High School and attended Crabapple First Baptist Church. The church elders issued this statement:
"We grieve for the victims and their families, and we continue to pray for them. Moreover, we are distraught for the Long family and continue to pray for them as well." - The elders of Crabapple First Baptist Church
Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat issued this statement Wednesday:
Another tragic night of senseless violence rocked metro Atlanta. Our prayers go out to the families of the victims. We commend the efforts of local and federal law enforcement who quickly apprehended the suspect, who has been identified as Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock.
The magnitude of these events necessitates a thorough investigation and prosecution to the highest extent of the law. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is in constant contact with law enforcement agencies and stands ready to utilize any necessary resources to bring the perpetrator to justice.
