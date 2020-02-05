SPALDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Today, a judge denied bond for Spalding County Commissioner Don Hawbaker.
Sheriff Darrell Hix says ,Hawbaker needs to remain in jail.
“He's a thug, he’s a criminal. He was very vile, he was very ugly, he is a county commissioner he should be expected to act better.” Say Hix.
Yesterday afternoon, Spalding County Sheriff's Office Deputies were serving arrest warrants for simple assault, after Hawbaker allegedly pointed a gun at his
The Sheriff’s Office says, two rounds were fired at his deputies, they took cover, and tried negotiating with the commissioner for 2 hours.
“He refused to come out he appeared in a back window with a gun he raised at deputy, my deputy fired, he fell; we thought he was hit, we used armored vehicle and drove through his house.”
The 64 year old was arrested for the second time in the last 5 months. In October Hawbaker was arrested for a DUI.
Today, his attorney claims he has deep alcohol and mental issues and should be released for treatment.
Sheriff Hix says, the Commissioner actions were inexcusable because he could have killed one of his deputies.
“He has violated the trust of this community, I think he has violated trust of people who live here, I don’t care who he is, if he is an elected official or not. When he shot at my deputies, he is a criminal.” Says Sherriff Hix.
