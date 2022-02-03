SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A former deputy for the Spalding County Sheriff's Office has been arrested for reportedly sending inappropriate photos and messages to a 16-year-old girl which were also seen by a 9-year-old girl.
Mason Lumpkin was arrested on Feb. 1 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Spalding County Sheriff's Office. He is being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and electronically distributing obscene materials to a minor.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, the first young girl let her parents know what happened and the sheriff asked the GBI to investigate.
Lumpkin was placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation. When the investigation was complete, the information was presented to District Attorney Marie Broder and the decision was made to charge Lumpkin.
Sheriff Dix says he personally fired Lumpkin on Feb. 1 and then he was taken into custody. Lumpkin posted bond just like anyone else would be required to do, according to the sheriff.
Overnight, Lumpkin was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to maintain the lane. He is being held at Spalding County Jail.
Sheriff Dix says Lumpkin will be treated like any other person arrested for similar offenses and will not receive any sort of special treatment.
