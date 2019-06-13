Spalding County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Spalding County detention officer is in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.
Amanda Moore, 34, has been employed by the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office for about a year. She was off duty when the incident occurred.
Police say the shooting is the result of a domestic dispute between Moore and her 16-year-old step-daughter, who has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement that Moore's father, Sergeant Larry Martin, also works for the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.
“This is a difficult time for everyone involved and we are asking for prayers of healing and strength for this family in the coming days," Dix said.
