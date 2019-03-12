Griffin, GA (CBS46) Two Spalding County schools were evacuated Tuesday morning as officials investigated an external threat but one has since been cleared.
The Spalding County Sheriff's office says the threats forced the evacuation of Spalding High School and rehoboth Middle School.
Spalding High School has been cleared and students and staff are being allowed back inside.
Rehoboth Middle School remains evacuated as the threat is investigated.
The school district posted an update on Facebook regarding the issue:
"The Griffin-Spalding County School System can confirm that a threat was made via social media to Rehoboth Road Middle School and Spalding High School. In an abundance of caution, administrators are evacuating both schools so that law enforcement can perform a sweep of both campuses. All students and staff are safe. We will provide an update as soon as we receive more information."
