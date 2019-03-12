Griffin, GA (CBS46) Two Spalding County schools were evacuated Tuesday morning as officials investigated an external threat but both have since been cleared.
The Spalding County Sheriff's office says the threats forced the evacuation of Spalding High School and Rehoboth Middle School.
Both schools were eventually cleared around 12 p.m.
Students and staff are now allowed back into both facilities.
No word on what the threat consisted of.
