SPALDING COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office are asking for assistance in locating a missing woman.
They are looking for 37 year-old Brandy Marie Jones.
Jones is five feet four inches tall with a medium build and brown eyes.
Investigators said her hair could be red, and she may have recently delivered a child.
Brandy Jones is known to frequent the Griffin and Senoia areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Mayer with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-467-4282, extension 31408.
