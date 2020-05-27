ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The owner of Spanx comes to the rescue, letting brides impacted by the corona virus borrow her wedding dress.
“I’m Super excited! First off, I’m like, am I going to be able to fit this dress," laughed LeJeanne Thomas, an entrepreneur who owns small business Atlas Candles. Thomas could not hold back her happiness after being offered the once in a lifetime opportunity.
“I was just on Instagram and Sarah Blakely posted that she felt so bad for all the brides impacted by Covid and she offered her wedding gown. I made a comment and her team reached out to me,” said Thomas who was without a dress after the bridal shop she purchased her gown from abruptly closed because of the pandemic.
But Thomas says things quickly turned around when Sarah Blakely the founder of Spanx decided to lend Thomas her wedding dress.
“It was a little surreal because it’s so emotional planning a wedding and then to have all those plans derailed like that, in itself was emotional."
Thomas was supposed to have a destination wedding at Jackson Square in New Orleans in April. Instead, Friday she will have a small backyard ceremony in the garden she planted while sheltering in place, wearing Blakely’s dress.
“To have such a cool opportunity, an amazing blessing like this to come about in the midst of everything has made it all worth it," added Thomas.
And she has been inspired by Blakely’s generosity. When she does get the original dress she purchased she plans to pay it forward by lending it to someone. For more details go to atlascandles.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.