LAWRENCEVILE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Planned PEThood of Georgia will be working in Lawrenceville Saturday to help combat pet overpopulation by performing spay and neuter surgeries for seventy dogs and cats.
Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Georgia Pet Foundation, Planned PEThood is performing these surgeries, in addition to rabies vaccinations, free-of-charge.
Tuesday February 25 marks Spay Day USA, a day intended to highlight the importance of spaying and neutering pets to prevent ever increasing pet overpopulation. This day was first observed in 1994, when nearly 14-17 million pets were killed in shelters each year, a number now down to around one million.
While these animal groups admit that this is only a small step, it’s still a start. All slots are currently filled, but there is a waiting list in case slots open or more funding becomes available.
Be sure to check out www.PEThoodGA.org for more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.