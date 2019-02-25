ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Georgia House of Representatives Speaker fires back at his critics.
“I have the love of a wonderful God fearing woman and children that I love so much and who love me and I hurt for them,” Speaker of the House David Ralston said.
Ralston was a little emotional talking about how recent reports are affecting his family.
Just Friday representative David Clark introduced a House Resolution encouraging Ralston to resign his leadership position.
Clark cited recent reports claiming Ralston, an attorney in Blue Ridge, used a state law that allows him as a member of the assembly to get cases for his clients delayed.
“I think it was over 80 percent of the continuances were out of session,” Clark said on Friday. “I understand he was the speaker. But he also gets paid an okay sum of money to do his job. And if he can’t handle both that’s why I’m also saying he needs to resign immediately because he obviously can’t handle both jobs,” Clark said.
Ralston fired back:
“Not all the continuances were requested by me,” Ralston said.
“They did not mention that 23 cases were completed some of which by jury trial,” Ralston added.
Despite denying any wrong doing Ralston said he will form a group to study the law that allows that legislative privilege.
“To examine the need for this law and to make a recommendation for changes,” Ralston said. “I will ask this group to look at the practices of other states which have part time citizen legislatures.”
And he said he'll be making changes to his case load as an attorney.
“From this day until at least those 4 cases that have been covered most extensively have been concluded that I will accept no new criminal cases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.