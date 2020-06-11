ATLANTA (CBS46)— Georgia House Speaker David Ralston announced major changes are coming to committee meetings at the Georgia statehouse.
According to a press release from Speaker Ralston’s office, all House committee and subcommittee meetings will be streamed live on the internet.
Previously, only full committee and select subcommittee meetings were streamed.
This historic move will allow citizens from around the state to observe all business of the House of Representatives in real-time.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made social distancing an immediate priority, but this new, expanded streaming capability continues the House of Representatives’ commitment to open debate on policy matters impacting Georgians,” said Speaker David Ralston. “I appreciate the willingness of our members to take this next step in inviting Georgians into the People’s House.”
Videos and other information may be found on the House of Representatives website at http://house.ga.gov.
