ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A special election to fill the late Congressman John Lewis' seat will be held September 29.

On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order for the special election. A runoff will be held December 1.

Prior to Kemp's order, the Georgia Democratic Party of Georgia (DPG) selected state Sen. Nikema Williams to fill the seat. A pool of more than 100 applicants were reviewed by the nominating committee; of those individuals, five were considered.

For more than 30 years the Civil Rights icon held the District 5 seat before passing at the age of 80 on July 17. 

