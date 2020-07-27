ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A special election to fill the late Congressman John Lewis' seat will be held September 29.
On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order for the special election. A runoff will be held December 1.
Today I have issued a writ of special election for Tuesday, September 29, 2020 to fill the vacancy in the Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 27, 2020
Prior to Kemp's order, the Georgia Democratic Party of Georgia (DPG) selected state Sen. Nikema Williams to fill the seat. A pool of more than 100 applicants were reviewed by the nominating committee; of those individuals, five were considered.
For more than 30 years the Civil Rights icon held the District 5 seat before passing at the age of 80 on July 17.
