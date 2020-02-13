ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Car thieves are hard at work in East Atlanta where they have broken into 24 cars at one apartment building.
An all too familiar sight for residents at Station Apartments in Edgewood.
“I know that there have been lots of complaints about people breaking in and car jackings, things like that,” said one resident.
Car thieves smashing and grabbing, not discriminating against any vehicle type.
“Definitely unsafe and it costs a lot of money,” said a resident who had his car broken into.
Car thieves breaking into 24 cars in one night in East #Atlanta, an all too common crime for all Atlantans. Find out how police are putting their foot down. @cbs46 #crime pic.twitter.com/aT63lAa6ON— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 14, 2020
This unfortunately is a common occurrence for all Atlantans across the city. Atlanta police said they to are fed up with these criminals and have specialized units tackling the problem.
In Zone 6 a crime suppression unit is focusing solely on the car thefts. The team does not even need to respond to 911 calls.
The department says there has been a spike in car crimes in Zone 6. Among some of the tactics employed by the department is utilizing plane clothes officers at known hot spots.
For renters at the Station apartments, they are at a loss on how they can protect their vehicles.
“I’m tired but where can I move? It’s happening in Atlanta. The management told us that crime in the city is up by 30 percent than last year. Is there anywhere we could be safe in Atlanta,” said one resident who had his car broken into at the apartment complex two weeks ago.
Police say a big reason car thieves keep chipping away is because of the amount of valuables people are still willing to leave in their cars.
