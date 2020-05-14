Special prosecutor: “No conflict” in the Ahmaud Arbery case

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes, tapped by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr as the special prosecutor in the case involving the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, is jumping out ahead of accusations that her office has a conflict of interest in the case.
In a news release Thursday, Holmes’ office provided details about a professional relationship between employees in her office and staff members of the Glynn County District Attorney’s Office where defendant Gregory McMichael retired as an investigator.
Employees in the two district attorneys’ offices became acquainted during the high-profile 2016 murder trial of Cobb County father Ross Harris who was accused of intentionally leaving his son in a hot car to die.
In order to seat an impartial jury, the trial was moved to Brunswick.
During that months-long trial, employees of the Glynn County District Attorney’s office allowed Cobb County prosecutors to use a portion of their office space. It was then that the Cobb County trial team had interactions with the Glynn County DA staff, including then-investigator Greg McMichael.
A year later, according to a spokeswoman for Holmes, an investigator for the Cobb District Attorney’s office communicated with McMichael for help locating a witness in another murder case.
Holmes, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, said there’s been no continuing relationship between Cobb County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans and Greg McMichael and that the previous interactions will have no bearing on her team’s ability to act as special prosecutors in the case involving the shooting death Ahmaud Arbery.
“In unfortunate circumstances, we are sometimes called upon to prosecute people we know professionally,” Holmes said. “Professional interactions between prosecuting agencies and even law enforcement are commonplace and do not create a legal or factual conflict in proceeding with a case.”
Holmes spoke with Carr about the connection before she accepted the case, the news release said, adding that she also discussed it with the parents of Ahmaud Arbery and their attorneys.
