Speed limits to drop on 6 roads in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - Sandy Springs City Council approved recommendations to adjust the speed limit to six roads. Those changes will come in the weeks ahead.
Those roads include:
- Allen Road, from Roswell Road to lake Forrest Drive; a change from 35 mph to 30 mph
- Boylston Drive, from Mt Vernon Highway to Hammond Drive; a change from 35 mph to 30 mph
- Hilderbrand Drive, from Sandy Springs Circle to Boylston Drive; a change from 35 mph to 25 mph
- Mt Vernon Highway, from Lake Forrest Drive to Johnson Ferry Rd; a change from 35 mph to 25 mph
- Northwood Drive, from Roswell Road to Lake Forrest Drive; a change from 35 mph to 30 mph
- Sandy Springs Circle, from Roswell Road to Mt Vernon Highway; a change from 35 mph to 25 mph
The changes were proposed by the Georgia Department of Transportation, which updates its list of roadways bi-annually. The city council also approved recommendations to create or expand several school zones, including Glenridge Drive and expansion on Mt Vernon Highway (for Cumberland Academy of Georgia), Powers Ferry Road (Heards Ferry Elementary), Spalding Drive and expansion on Roberts Drive (The Davis Academy).
The changes become effective once the Georgia Department of Public Safety certifies them, expected to take place later this year.
For more information about the City of Sandy Springs, visit us online at www.sandyspringsga.gov or call the Citizen Response Center at 770-730-5600.
