ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Police Chief Erika Shields both expressed surprise at the speed with which Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard investigated and made the decision to charge four current and two former Atlanta Police officers for their role in the tasing and forceful removal of two students from a car.
“The swiftness of it, I was a bit surprised by that,” Mayor Bottoms said. "There are several other police misconduct files over at the District Attorney’s Office that we’ve not gotten any action on. So, I was surprised by the swiftness of it.”
“It was a dramatic departure of how the DA’s office usually handles cases,” Chief Shields said. “The Atlanta Police Department has 17 use of force files in the DA’s office dating back to 2015. That’s five years ago. So, when you have shooting cases sitting there from 2015 – that’s the culture of how they process our incidents.”
Shields continued, "I think really to all the sudden just turnaround within 24 hours and made these determinations when we have shooting and a variety of other things we just can’t we can even, we haven't heard nothing on for 5 years plus? You know it just, I understand that they were rattled it just, it just something, it didn’t ring consistent.”
Howard, Fulton County's long-time district attorney, is up for re-election. He faces a tough challenge in next week's Democratic primary election. Shields and Bottoms hinted that they believe Howard was motivated by politics in his decision to swiftly charge the officers criminally.
The charges against the six Atlanta officers came just days after CBS46 captured the incident live during the large protests and demonstrations held over the weekend in downtown Atlanta. During the protests, Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young were leaving the area. After exchanging words with an officer, the officer tries to open the driver’s side door and Young drives away. He didn’t get far before hitting traffic. That’s when a group of officers swarmed the car and started trying to break the car’s windows.
Pilgrim eventually opens the passenger door and is immediately shocked with a stun gun. Other officers shattered the driver’s side window, and Young was also hit with a stun gun. The entire incident was seen live on television and has been viewed millions of times by people all over the world.
After seeing the video, Shields and Bottoms made the decision to fire two of the officers, Investigators Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner. Whether to bring charges though, was solely in the hands of the district attorney’s officer, both Shields and Bottoms pointed out.
“What was before us was making the decisions whether or not those officers needed to be fired, and that’s what I did,” Bottoms said. “There’s been additional information that we have received that called upon for further review. But that decision (on charges) was from the district attorney alone.”
Shields sounded a similar tone saying, “My role with employees is looking at them as an employer. Mine is an administrative investigation as an employer. That’s a much, very different standard then looking through the lens of has a criminal violation occurred? And that’s not to say it hasn’t, it’s just to say it tends to, that has to be more exhaustive. And maybe he feels he’s dotted all the I’s and t’s and what have you. It was just not what we’re accustomed to.”
Chief Shields has been dealing with extra fallout from the arrests, specifically other law enforcement agencies pulling their support for Atlanta Police dealing with protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Shields said in a memo obtained by CBS46 that the charges left her concerned with where APD was “both tactically and emotionally.” Mayor Bottoms acknowledged there could now be a morale issue among Atlanta Police officers.
“Certainly, with all of the stress that they are experiencing right now, and the very long hours, keeping morale up was already a challenge,” Bottoms said. “It’s even more of a challenge today.”
For Shields, she is dealing with the morale issue and how to address the proper use of force by officers given what happened to Streeter and Pilgram.
“I get it. I get it. But what I would also say to you is we have an obligation to the community to use force that is appropriate for the incident that is before us,” Shields said. “And when you spend the amount of time that I did looking at the decision-making that went into what occurred, it is simply not aligned with what we teach, what our policy says…At the end of the day, I’m going to do what is correct. What I’m going to do is correct in terms of our teaching, our policy. I can’t react based on what will make me popular. I will have failed, truly failed as a leader at that point.”
Shields and Bottoms both said, in the end, the decision on charges rested with the district attorney alone and the police chief said she only learned of the charges when an employee told her.
“I knew he was going to investigate them,” Shield said, “An employee told me he was taking out arrest warrants, like immediately, and that’s how I found out. I called him to ask him about it, to get confirmation. He never indicated he was taking action as expeditiously as he did. They mayor called him after I told her. So, to suggest that we were in any way aligned with him and had been considering this with him is improper. It’s not to say the charges are improper. That’s a decision for his office, but clearly it was represented in a manner that was not consistent with how we handled our approach to the files.”
Mayor Bottoms said D.A. Howard called her Tuesday morning, “to tell me that he was bringing forth charges. And I told him I could understand some of the charges perhaps were warranted. But I thought some of the others needed al little more time and review. And he moved forward with all six.” Bottoms said she had not considered charges against the officers during her and Shields’ review.
“I had not given a single thought to criminal charges against the officers,” Bottoms said. “I did not ask for it, nor did I expect charges to be brought.”
Shields said the disconnect about this case was “a subset of a larger issue” between law enforcement and the DA’s office.
“The judges and the DA’s office have not been as in step, aligned or worked very effectively together for years. And no one is saying that we should have to all be marching in the same direction. It’s critical that every entity operate independently so I’m not placing a lot into that what matters to me is how the Atlanta police department operates, how we investigates cases, how we present in court, I have confidence in our department and I can’t worry about those factors that are beyond our control.”
Howard defended his actions, telling CBS46 he is perplexed over why Shields and Bottoms would think his decision was politically motivated.
He said there's no question in his mind that the officers committed criminal offenses.
“It's a crime, and let me tell you, people are not fooled," he said. "Not only did I speak with the chief, as a matter of professional courtesy, I did not have to do it, I also spoke with the mayor, both by email and on the phone.”
