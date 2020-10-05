SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- 22,000 violations. That’s how many speeders went through a school zone in The City Of South Fulton the first week school started back up.
Even more speed detection devices will be active starting this week.
“I’ve gotten five tickets that range from $175 to $200, so right now I have $850 worth of tickets,” said one City of South Fulton resident, Tavaris Delaney.
Those who pass Seaborn Lee Elementary School on Scarborough road might have noticed a new speed detection device.
“They are called Ren’gia Majors speed enforcement cameras; this was legislation put in place in memory of her,” said Councilwoman Helen Willis, of District 3 in The City of South Fulton.
An 11-year-old was killed in front of Sandtown Middle School in a car accident back in 2018.
“When you talk to some of the relatives, some of the concern was, when she was picked up from school, and you turn out of the parking lot, there were no flashing lights, there were no types of devices that would have alerted anyone they’re in a school zone and they should slow down,” Councilwoman Willis added.
Now, there are 16.
“We have to look out for the safety of our children going through the school zones,” said Chief Keith Meadows, with the City of South Fulton Police Department.
Only the one in front of Seaborn Lee Elementary School has been active since it was installed in December, but soon the warnings from the others will become more costly.
“But effective Thursday, all of the cameras will be issuing fines,” Chief Meadows said.
The speed limit is 25 mph when flashing, and 45 when they’re not.
“The lights flash an hour before school starts, up an hour after school starts, and an hour before school ends, and an hour after school ends,” Chief Meadows added.
Those who fail to slow down, could face up to $125 in fines.
The South Fulton Police Department announced the start of its school zone safety and automated traffic enforcement program for the following school zones:
• A. Philip Randolph (Warnings started September 8, 2020)
• Arlington Christian (Warnings started September 9, 2020)
• Evoline C. West Elementary (Warnings started September 17, 2020)
• Feldwood Elementary (Warnings started September 28, 2020)
• Love T. Nolan Elementary (Warnings started September 8, 2020)
• Sandtown Middle School (Warnings started September 8, 2020)
• Stonewall Tell Elementary (Warnings started September 8, 2020)
• Mary Bethune Elementary (Warnings started September 8, 2020)
• Ronald McNair Middle School (Warnings started September 8, 2020)
• Westlake High School (Warnings started September 8, 2020)
According to the City of South Fulton Police Department Facebook Page:
The Seaborn Lee Elementary School school zone has been operational since December 4, 2019, with active enforcement and citations issued for speeds over 11 mph over the designated speed limit one hour before school, during instructional classes, and one hour after school.
The goal is to reduce excessive speeding in the school zones. Speed studies were conducted during school hours for a five-day period. These studies revealed that 113,533 vehicles traveled through these school zones, and 31,251 were speeding 11 mph and above. In 2018, 1,514 people died on Georgia’s roads. These deaths could have been prevented by practicing safe driving behaviors, including driving within the posted speed limit.
The enforcement has begun on the previously mentioned schools with a 30-day warning period. Vehicles traveling 11 mph and above will receive warning citations in the mail. These warnings will carry no fine, just a warning to travel slower in the school zones.
After the 30-day warning period, owners of speeding vehicles caught traveling 11 mph and above the speed limit will receive speeding citations in the mail. Even while school is in session and the lights are not flashing, violators will be ticketed going 11 mph over the posted speed limit. The flashing lights are implemented based on school scheduling and at the direction of the Fulton County School Superintendent.
State law sets the fine at $75.00 plus a $25.00 processing fee. Second and subsequent offenses will be $125.00 + $25.00 processing fee. If the fine goes unpaid, state law indicates that vehicle owners will be unable to renew their vehicle registration or transfer the title until the fine is satisfied. The citations are considered civil violations, much like tollway, or handicap parking violations, and will not affect the driver’s license or insurance.
Owners that wish to contest the citations will have the right to do so before a judge. Please do not call the police department and follow the instructions on the back of the citation.
Four key elements will be included for program implementation: Speed studies, Public Information, Education, & Enforcement (PI&E). Parents can expect to see brochures from the police department and school system as education tools regarding the dangers of speeding in school zones.
Other measures may incorporate information included in utility bills, social media, and public service announcements (PSA). Speed studies will be conducted at least four times during the first year to measure the positive impacts of the program. It is important to inform the public, not only about the existence of the program, but the reasons and results.
