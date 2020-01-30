ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46)—Drivers in the city of Roswell will have soon have one more reason to obey posted speed limits in school zones.
Starting February 3rd, the city of Roswell will being a 30-day warning period to help drivers adjust to their new Automated Enforcement of School Zones program.
The program will permit drivers’ speeds to be tracked through cameras located in school zones.
They will target drivers who drive more than ten (10+) miles per hour over the posted speed limit in school zones.
Speed cameras will operate from one hour before school until one hour after school, only on school days, according to city officials.
During the warning period, the city will be mailing warning notices to drivers caught speeding.
Vickery Mill Elementary school on Alpharetta Street is the first location to get the cameras installed.
They city will have a sworn officer review and approve each citation before it is issued.
According to the city, the program was instituted after a nationwide spike in pedestrian fatalities over the past decade.
Georgia became one of the deadliest states for pedestrians, with the seventh highest fatality rate.
"We have high hopes that Automated Enforcement will encourage drivers to slow down, obey the law, and ultimately save lives” Chief Conroy said.
Traffic fatalities are the number one cause of death for children aged 5-14 and for young adults (aged 15-29).
Very minimal reductions in speed make school zones safer for everyone, especially for the children.”
Citations will start on March 3rd.
According to city officials, the first violation is $75 and $125 for subsequent violations. Payments are due by the “Pay By” date listed on the citation.
For more information on the Automated School Zones program in Roswell, click: https://bit.ly/2U543ih
Gwinnett County instituted the program in August 2019 https://bit.ly/2S1S96c
