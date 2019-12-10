PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Paulding County mother is making some serious waves with demands to stop speeders in her neighborhood full of children.
“I have begged somebody to do something,” said Cindy Parks, who lives in the Oak Landing neighborhood.
Cindy Parks said drivers aren’t taking her demands seriously.
“Barreling through here, at at least 40, 50 [mph],” she added.
She’s lived on the corner of Oak Landing Drive and Oak Landing Lane for about a year. She says someone is going to get hurt, or killed, if people driving through the neighborhood don’t slow down.
She said she’s also not the only neighbor who is shocked at the disregard for the 25-mph speed limit and stop signs.
“I really do think people just don’t care,” added Arlyn Worley, another neighbor.
Cindy Parks has a stepdaughter with autism.
“We were told, pretty much, we shouldn’t have moved into this house with a retard, literally, to keep our retard in the backyard where our dogs go to the restroom,” Parks said.
They moved into this typically quiet neighborhood so she would have a place to play.
“If these cars continue, somebody’s going to get hurt,” said Parks.
“Sometimes as kids, they’re not paying attention,” Worley added.
Now, Parks wants speed humps or signs put in to enforce the law…because she feels the Sheriff’s Office isn’t taking care of the problem. But a spokesman with the Paulding County Sheriff’s office says they are responding and trying to help solve this problem.
“In 2018, we had three traffic stops in her neighborhood, and this year alone, we’ve had 16, which have resulted in 5 citations,” said Sgt. Ashley Henson, with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Henson said they’ve gotten multiple complaints from parks, and they take them very seriously.
“We’ve probably been out to this subdivision more than most any subdivision in the county,” said Sgt. Henson.
But Parks and some other neighbors maintain that it’s an issue.
“Our kids aren’t safe,” Parks said.
“I think it’s going to take an “I told you so” moment, and when it does, then somebody is going to open their eyes and say gee, wow, someone called it a long time ago,” Worley added.
The county’s Department of Transportation added that they did traffic studies and determined the average car speed didn’t meet the criteria that would warrant a speed hump at that intersection.
The intersection also used to be a four way stop...they also determined a four-way stop was not necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.