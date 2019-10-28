Speeding driver found with stolen perfumes and sunglasses

JEFFERSON, Ga. (CBS46)-- Speeding leads to an East Point man being jailed for stolen items found in the car and outstanding warrants.
An officer with Jefferson Police Department pulled the driver over for going 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. The driver had two outstanding arrest warrants. However, the officer recovered $13,000 worth of stolen merchandise. Items included expensive perfumes, sunglasses and clothes.
The driver was also charged with possession of cocaine and giving a false name and date of birth.
