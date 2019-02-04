Cobb County, GA (CBS46) Police say the driver of a Lamborghini is dead after crashing into a tree off an exit ramp on I-285 in Cobb County late Sunday night.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the exit ramp from EB I-285 onto I-75 in Cobb County.
Police say the driver accelerated while going around a curve on the exit ramp, left the roadway and struck a tree.
The vehicle, a yellow 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo, immediately caught fire and the driver was unable to get out.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and has yet to be identified.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
