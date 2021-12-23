ATLANTA (CBS46) – Despite a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was packed with holiday travelers early Thursday morning.
Among the travelers were Paulette and Carter Simpson. They’re both vaccinated and have had booster shots, but they’re concerned about the number of breakthrough cases because of the rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.
“It doesn’t seem like being vaccinated necessarily keeps you from getting it, so I’m kind of resigned that we’re all going to get it at some point,” said Carter Simpson.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this holiday travel period will see an almost 34% increase over last year. Airlines will see an estimated 184% jump.
“People were cooped up for a year and a half. They need to get out to see family and friends,” said AAA’s Robert Sinclair. “Without a doubt people have more confidence with the vaccines and the boosters.”
Just to be on the safe side, traveler Jennifer Hazday took a COVID test before heading to the airport. She arrived wearing a special N-95 mask.
“We’re concerned, but we’ve done everything right,” she said. “We’re fully vaccinated and boosted.”
She and other travelers said they’re glad to hear the omicron variant appears to be milder, especially among those who are vaccinated.
“I do feel good traveling,” said Paulette Simpson. “I’m going to put on my other mask when I get closer to the aircraft, and I won’t take it off. I can tell you that,” she said. “We’ll hope for the best.”
